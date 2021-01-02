Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt go on a jungle safari in Ranthambore with her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt. See photo

bollywood

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 08:25 IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt kicked off the New Year by exploring the Ranthambore forest with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. A picture from their jungle safari was shared online by a paparazzo.

In the photo, Ranbir and Alia were seen engaged in conversation as they sat at the back of an open jeep, while Soni and Shaheen sat in front of them. The Bhatt sisters wore matching camouflage jackets.

Ranbir and Alia flew to Rajasthan earlier this week to celebrate New Year. Apart from her mother and sister, they were also accompanied by his mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, brother-in-law Bharat Sahni and niece Samara. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also joined them in Ranthambore.

It was speculated that Ranbir and Alia were going to get engaged in Rajasthan. However, his uncle, Randhir Kapoor, dismissed the reports and said that it was nothing more than a family vacation to ring in 2021.

Talking to The Indian Express about the rumoured engagement, Randhir said, “It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect.” Notably, Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt is in Mumbai and not on the family trip.

Also read | Happy birthday Ali Fazal: When actor took a 10-minute nap after proposing to Richa Chadha

Alia, Shaheen, Neetu and Riddhima have been sharing glimpses of their vacation on Instagram. Fans were excited when they spotted Ranbir in Alia’s New Year post. She shared a picture of herself, drink in hand, and wrote, “And to whatever lies ahead of us.. Cheers!” He could be seen sitting next to her, though his face was partially cropped out.

Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama Brahmastra, which is their first film together. The film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia, is the first instalment of a proposed fantasy trilogy.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter