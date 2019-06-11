Ranbir Kapoor’s fan comes to his rescue, clarifies why he chose to sit on the ground. Watch video

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently found himself at the receiving end of trolling after he was accused of letting a fan touch his feet. Now the fan has clarified that the actor did not make him sit on the ground while he sat on a chair.

The fan introduces himself as Vikrant Singh in the video as he sits besides a photo album with Ranbir Kapoor written over it and a cap gifted by the actor. He goes on to clarify in the video how he sat on the ground to show him the photo album, which he had made for the actor. Ranbir had, however, returned him the album saying that he doesn’t need an album with his own pictures and should be kept by the fan.

Vikrant also shows Ranbir’s autograph on the album and the cap. He goes on to say that viewers should not wrongly judge the actor by just the pictures as he is a person with a heart of gold.

The viewers were quick to respond to the video. A user wrote, “People are so quick to just troll now see the real reason u guys ranbir is a nice human and its established.” Another wrote, “I have watched dat video vikrant the boy on thr video is frnd of mine...He’s very big fan of rk N out of respect he sat down to his gift to ranbir. As a Rk fan i understand y he sat down... out of respect yarr nothing else... so plzzzz dont spread this kind of stupid rumours that he said to him sit down ...seriously !!!this is insane.”

Ranbir was severely trolled for the video which showed Vikrant touching his feet and sitting on the ground. He is seen giving him a gift and chocolates. He was called rude and the viewers even asked if he thought he was God.

Ranbir is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Brahmastra with girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and is set to release next year. The team is currently filming in Varanasi.

On Saturday, Ranbir and Alia visited the Kashi Viswanath temple in the city. Ranbir was seen with ‘tilak’ mark on his forehead and ‘rudraksh mala’ around his neck. The two were earlier spotted at Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort in Varanasi.

Alia and Ranbir shooting in Varanasi.

