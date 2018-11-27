Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor accused of plagiarising jewellery design, apologises on Instagram

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s jewellery designer sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has apologised on Instagram after she was accused of plagiarising another designer’s work. She is also the daughter of actor Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

Riddhima was called out for plagiarising a set of pearl and diamond earrings by Instagram page Diet Sabya. She wrote, “We at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Jewelry do not encourage plagiarism! We are extremely sorry for not tagging the original designer for an inspirational post of the diamond and pearl earrings by Mikimoto Kokichi - a legend with pearls! We respect the creativity of every designer and would never copy and disregard any of them!” She also removed the picture of the earrings from her account.

Diet Sabya is an account that calls out designers and celebs for ripping off other artists’ work. The account shared the picture of the original design and juxtaposed Riddhima’s next to it. They wrote, “The legendary Kokichi Mikimoto is known in the pearl world as the ‘King of Pearls’. His ‘cultured pearls’ —patented in 1916 — is a benchmark for the industry at large. So, naturally ‘Jewellery designer of the year’, @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial couldn’t help herself from selling the iconic Mikimoto pearl and diamond earrings under her namesake label. If this is not #gutsontoast, we don’t know what is! #gandi #dietsabya #copy #riddhimakapoorsahni #mikimoto#mikimotopearls.”

Several months ago, Riddhima had gifted a bracelet to Alia Bhatt which had further fulled the rumours of Alia’s relationship with her brother Ranbir. The two are now officially a couple and are currently working on their new film Brahmastra.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 14:48 IST