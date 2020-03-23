Randeep Hooda says he hasn’t watched Kesari, is ‘hurt’ audience didn’t see authentic version of Battle of Saragarhi

bollywood

Updated: Mar 23, 2020

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda was supposed to work on a film based on the battle of Saragarhi but it was shelved later when Akshay Kumar announced his film, Kesari and played the braveheart in Anurag Kesari’s movie.

Randeep told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “It hurt that the audience could not see what would probably have been a more authentic version with more real emotions of the story. That apart, you learn to move on. Through the journey I learnt the principles of Sikhism and I’m a better person now,” adding that he did not watch Kesari.

Even as his film was shelved, Randeep had told Hindustan Times that the battle “deserves a better film”. Speaking with HT just ahead of Kesari release, Randeep had said, , “I think the story of the Battle of Saragarhi is still begging for a better film despite all the films out there.”

Recently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, Randeep has now completed Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film features Salman Khan and Disha Patani in lead roles.

He will also be seen in Netflix original Extraction where he stars alongside Chris Hemsworth. Recently, Chris talked of his experience working with Randeep in the film, in an interview with PTI. “With Randeep, it’s wonderful. Our first introduction was… We had three weeks of fighting each other and we both had our fair share of cuts and bruises. And actually a couple of times I nicked him, but it was by accident and I felt very embarrassed,” he said describing the intense combat sequences they shot in hot weather.

