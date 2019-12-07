e-paper
Saturday, Dec 07, 2019

Randeep Hooda thrown out of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy? Actor says he left after finishing his part

According to a report, actor Randeep Hooda was asked to quit the sets of Mira Nair’s upcoming BBC series, A Suitable Boy, after he allegedly misbehaved with a make-up artiste.

Dec 07, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Actor Randeep Hooda has worked with Mira Nair in her previous film, Monsoon Wedding.
Actor Randeep Hooda has worked with Mira Nair in her previous film, Monsoon Wedding.
         

Actor Randeep Hooda has reportedly been asked to quit A Suitable Boy, an upcoming eight-part BBC series by noted filmmaker Mira Nair. According to a report in Mid Day, an altercation with a makeup artiste led to Randeep’s ouster from the project. The actor, however, said he left after completing four-day shoot for his small role in the film.

The report said the incident took place at the film’s location in Lucknow. A source from the production team was quoted as saying, “The cast and crew were stationed at the Hyatt Regency in Lucknow. In the initial leg of his stint, Randeep got into an argument with the make-up man (name undisclosed on request) about the look he was to sport on that day. It started out as a verbal altercation, but things quickly spiralled out of hand as the actor manhandled the make-up artiste. Mira was not present at the scene. However, word soon reached the filmmaker and the matter was duly escalated to the BBC team in the UK. The team promptly took cognisance of the episode, and a day later, they requested Randeep to respectfully bow out of the project.”

 

A Suitable Boy.. first look

The actor, however, had his own version of the story. He told Mid Day, “Firstly, it was not a physical fight, but an argument with my make-up artiste who has worked with me for many years and is working with me on Radhe. Secondly, I had a brief role on A Suitable Boy, which I did for my love for Mira. Thirdly, I did not exit the project; I finished my four days of work and moved on to other projects.” Randeep, who is currently working on Salman Khan’s next, Radhe, was to play Billy Irani, a suave Kolkata-based gentleman from Vikram Seth’s famous novel.

Also read: Akshay Kumar says he has applied for Indian passport, explains how he got Canadian citizenship at HTLS 2019

Meanwhile, Randeep has been bulking up for Radhe and has been posting a number of Instagram pictures and clips of his prep. In one of latest posts, he wrote: “#radhe 640 pounds leg press .. Training to take on the most wanted bhai @beingsalmankhan Aap kitna press ki rahe ho, brother? Giving it my best, this is my #mondaymotivation. What is yours?”

