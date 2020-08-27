e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Randeep Hooda undergoes surgery, Rhea Chakraborty denies spending Sushant’s money, says he ‘lived king size’

Randeep Hooda undergoes surgery, Rhea Chakraborty denies spending Sushant’s money, says he ‘lived king size’

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Actor Randeep Hooda reportedly complained on pain on Tuesday and was operated upon in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. Rhea Chakraborty has denied all allegations against her in Sushant Singh death case.

bollywood Updated: Aug 27, 2020 12:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rhea Chakraborty denied all allegations made against her in Sushant Singh death case. Randeep Hooda underwent an operation in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Rhea Chakraborty denied all allegations made against her in Sushant Singh death case. Randeep Hooda underwent an operation in Mumbai on Wednesday.
         

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy, baby arrives January 2021, see their pic

Anushka announced the news of her pregnancy in an Instagram post, along with a picture with Virat, in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump.

Read more here

Rhea Chakraborty denies claims of living off Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He lived king size’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, in her first interview since his death, has addressed the allegations made against her, including living off his money, and contributing to a decline in his mental health.

Read more here

Kangana Ranaut says Sushant Singh Rajput was killed as he ‘knew some dirty secrets’, his sister Shweta demands security for her

Kangana Ranaut has said that Sushant Singh Rajput was killed as he knew ‘some dirty secrets’ about Bollywood. She is willing to work with the Narcotics Control Bureau but would do so only after getting protection from the central government.

Read more here

Randeep Hooda undergoes surgery, to be kept under observation: report

According to a report, Randeep Hooda underwent a surgery in Mumbai after he complained of pain on Tuesday. The surgery took place in Breach Candy Hospital.

Read more here

Punit Pathak gets engaged to Nidhi Moony Singh, Varun Dhawan showers love. See pics

Dancer and actor Punit Pathak got engaged to his girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh. He took to his Instagram page to share pictures from his engagement ceremony.

Read more here

