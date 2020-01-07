Rani Mukerji: ‘My fans have kept me relevant even though I’m not on social media’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 19:38 IST

Call her free-spirited, a go-getter and someone who speaks her mind and it won’t be an exaggeration. At the same time, there is a caring side too, to this feisty soul. Each of these aspects of Rani Mukerji are visible in her film choices as well. Maybe that’s the reason why her films resonate with her fans and the actor finds this quite encouraging.

“More than pressure, it’s a relief because as actors, we strive for people’s reaction, their adulation, love and faith. In my case, my fans have kept me relevant even though I’m not on social media, which is essential these days. So, if I still have a fan following that means I’ve probably earned it through my work. I feel blessed and their excitement towards my work has always been a positive critic in my life. I’m always charged to do better with each film of mine as don’t want to disappoint them,” says Rani, expressing her happiness to the response that her latest film Mardaani 2 received.

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji poses with police women during promotion of the film Mardaani 2 at Nariman Point in Mumbai. ( PTI )

Rani feels the script of the film “resonated with youth because of the issue of juvenile crimes”, which is what the makers intended to do.

“The film shows the issue of gender inequality in the starkest manner and it has also connected with people who would purely love to watch good cinema. I’m proud with how Gopi (Puthran; director of Mardaani 2) dealt with the issues that are plaguing the women of our country… As actors, we need the material to be bang on for us to bring it to life on screen and improvise on it to create a character that leaves a lasting impression,” adds Rani, who will be reuniting with Saif Ali Khan for her next film Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan’s holiday with sons, parents Rakesh and Pinkie is all about being a ‘modern family’. See pics

Much like the film, in real life too, Rani prefers calling a spade a spade. Even at the cost of being misunderstood as well at times and the actor knows it as well. “As long as I’m making sense to some people it’s good enough. You don’t have to become miss congeniality and make everyone happy. You’ve to understand that sometimes there is a certain belief that I live by. I’m open to criticism and advice that I should accept, follow. I believe in my position when people ask me questions, I’ve to answer them. They ask for advice too… And I give my point of view more than often.”

Rani does mention that many a times may a times people feel that why is she giving an opinion when even when not asked. To this she explains, “Given my profession, fortunately or unfortunately, I’m made to give opinion on different topics. There are certain times and things I feel strongly about and react. But I understand when someone doesn’t like or accept it, they aren’t entitled to. That’s his or her right. Similarly if somebody gives me an opinion then I too have the right to be okay or not.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more