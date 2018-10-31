Rani Mukerji’s Hichki crosses Rs 200 crore mark at global box office, thanks to China dream run

Rani Mukerji's Hichki is doing wonders at the global box office. The film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitte. He wrote, "#Hichki crosses Rs 200 cr mark globally...#India GrossBOC: Rs 58 cr #Overseas GrossBOC: Rs 20 cr [excluding China] #China GrossBOC: Rs 131.72 cr [till 30 Oct 2018; still running] #Worldwide GrossBOC: Rs 209.72 cr."

Hichki is the story of Naina, played by Rani, who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette syndrome, that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. She faces discrimination from a society that believes she cannot become a teacher because of her disorder.

Given the universal appeal of the film, it has witnessed a staggering reception across the world. Directed by Siddharth Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the movie was released in India on March 23.

