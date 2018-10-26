Rani Mukerji’s Hichki continues Bollywood’s victory march in China, crosses Rs 100 crore

Rani Mukerji's latest film, Hichki, is doing wonders in China. The film has raked in a whopping Rs 100 crore at the country's box-office.The film has managed to achieve this feat in just two weeks of release.

In a tweet, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Hichki springs a BIG SURPRISE in #China... Crosses Rs 100 cr... The growth during weekends and strong trending on weekdays has helped put up a healthy total... Total till 25 Oct 2018: USD 13.94 mn [Rs 102.09 cr]... Power of good content!"

#Hichki springs a BIG SURPRISE in #China... Crosses ₹ 💯 cr... The growth during weekends and strong trending on weekdays has helped put up a healthy total... Total till 25 Oct 2018: $ 13.94 mn [₹ 102.09 cr]... Power of good content! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 26, 2018

Hichki depicts the life of a teacher, played by Rani, who has a nervous system disorder called Tourette Syndrome that forces people who to make repetitive movements or sounds, involuntarily.

She faces discrimination from a society that believes she cannot become a teacher because of her disorder. Progressive, brave and positive, the movie is about the power of her will and determination.

Directed by Siddharth Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the movie was released in India on March 23.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 19:20 IST