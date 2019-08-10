e-paper
Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 to release on December 13, new pic out

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 will hit theatres on December 13, just a few days ahead of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3.

bollywood Updated: Aug 10, 2019 13:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rani Mukerji plays a cop in Mardaani 2.
Actor Rani Mukerji is set to return to the silver screen with the sequel to her 2014 hit Mardaani, Mardaani 2. Yash Raj Films, producers of the new film, have announced that it will hit theatres on December 13.

Rani reprises her role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2. The makers have also shared a fresh picture of Rani in which she dons the police uniform and looks every bit the stern officer that she plays in the film. Mardaani 2 will release just days ahead of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 (December 20).

Rani took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket in Mardaani. In Mardaani 2, Rani will be pitted against a new, 21-year-old menacing villain.

 

Also read: Veteran actor Vidya Sinha suffering from lung and heart disorders, on ventilator in Mumbai hospital

Mardaani 2 marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, the writer of the first film. Produced by her husband Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 is shot extensively in Jaipur and parts of Rajasthan. Talking about the film’s shoot, director had said, “It’s an intense one month long schedule in Rajasthan which forms the backdrop to the story of Mardaani 2. Rani’s investigation will take her to Jaipur and Kota. Given that we are shooting in peak summer of Rajasthan, it will be physically demanding because Rani will be doing action sequences too.”

Speaking about her character, Rani had earlier said: “Shivani will face a cold, merciless villain who has no empathy, no fear of God and is pure evil. The character has been written superbly and I’m excited to find out who the actor will be.”

Mardaani 2 will be Rani’s next release after global blockbuster Hichki that earned Rs 250 crores worldwide.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 12:42 IST

