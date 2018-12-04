Ranveer and Deepika are couple newsmakers of 2018, Salman Khan and Sunny Leone most searched, says Yahoo
Salman Khan and Sunny Leone emerged the most searched celebs of the year as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were the couple newsmakers of 2018, according to Yahoo.bollywood Updated: Dec 04, 2018 17:21 IST
As 2018 draws to a close, it is time to look back and see which stars from Bollywood dominated the thoughts and minds of Indians. Yahoo has released its year in Review 2018, a list of celebrities in various categories who were newsmakers in 2018.
According to the list, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Taimur Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Sonali Bendre, Priya Prakash Varrier and Alok Nath dominated the minds of Indians in 2018. Thanks to Deepika and Ranveer’s Italian wedding, the A-list couple have emerged as the couple newsmaker of the year. Wink girl sensation Priya Prakash Varrier and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little Taimur Ali Khan also featured in it.
The Top 10 India’s heartthrobs of 2018 list was dominated by Bollywood — with Ranveer-Deepika heading the pack and Congress’ digital media team head Divya Spandana ranking in the 10th spot. Others in this list include the likes of Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka-Nick, Taimur Ali Khan, Priya Prakash Varrier and Sara Ali Khan. Among the non-film personalities to be in the list include Virat Kohli, Hima Das and dancing sensation ‘Govinda’ uncle (Sanjeev Shrivastava).
However, there are a few actors who always remain the most sought-after stars. Among male stars, that honour went to Salman Khan, who emerged as the most searched male celebrity, while Sunny Leone emerged as the top Indian female star to be searched online.
In the female category, the other stars who were searched online included Sridevi, Priya Prakash Varrier, Priyanka Chopra, Sapna Choudhary, Sonali Bendre, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.
Source: Yahoo
Sridevi’s sudden death caused a huge vacuum in the hearts of people, while Haryana singing sensation Sapna Choudhary was a huge draw too. Priyanka, who forayed into Hollywood two years back, had a nation in its grip with her inter-continental romance (and now marriage) with American singer Nick. Till DeepVeer happened, Sonam Kapoor’s summer wedding to businessman Anand Ahuja was the most talked-about wedding in town. Radhika Apte definitely the ‘star with a difference’ as her Netflix series Sacred Games, Ghoul and Lust Stories becoming talking point on the Web.
In the male category, Indian interest in Nick was sky high. From May 2018, Nick and Priyanka were spotted often together and that is when rumours of their dating started doing the rounds. Priyanka’s August roka sealed Nick’s popularity in India. Kamal Haasan was the third most searched Indian male celebrity, thanks to his political activity. The trial and tribulations of Kapil Sharma in the last year and Punjabi sensation Guru Randhawa too was much sought after. Alok Nath too was searched online as part of the MeToo movement.
First Published: Dec 04, 2018 17:21 IST