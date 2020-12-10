Ranveer Singh celebrates 10 years of ‘marvellous’ acting career by returning to the ‘sacred chamber of dreams’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 12:36 IST

Ranveer Singh is celebrating 10 years of his acting career and has called his journey a “marvellous” experience. The actor had made his film debut with Band Baaja Baaraat, opposite Anushka Sharma.

Sharing a picture of him standing in an empty movie theatre as if soaking in the experience, he wrote, “To commemorate my 10 year milestone in the movies....it was only fitting that I return to the sacred chamber of dreams...it was marvellous.”

His industry friends and fans were all praise for the actor and showered him with congratulatory messages on Instagram. Actor Nimrat Kaur dropped a bomb and a crown emoji in reaction to the post. Ranveer’s 83 co-star Chirag Patil dropped fire emojis while another co-star Ammy Virk wrote, “Bless ya kapsi.”

Ranveer will now be seen with wife Deepika Padukone in their fourth film together. Titled 83, the Kabir Khan film will have Ranveer essaying the role of World Cup-winning former Indian captain Kapil Dev while Deepika will play his on-screen wife Romi Bhatia.

Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in the pipeline. He will also be seen in a special cameo as Simmba in Rohit’s another film, Sooryavanshi.

Also read: Deepika Padukone enjoys some sun and snacks with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shakun Batra during the making of their next

The actor had once said he attributes his success to his honesty. He had told CineBlitz in an interview, “The day I dreamt of becoming an actor, I never thought things would be as big as they are now. I’m doing the best films and working with the finest filmmakers. The adulation I enjoy is something I can hardly believe, which is why I don’t take things for granted. I would credit my success and popularity to the fact that I do my work honestly. I do it very sincerely, and keep my eyes on the prize. I never forget or lose sight of the core of my profession, which is building characters during the time between action and cut. There are so many distractions in the form of frills that come with the job. Sometimes I see it in peers, that peripherals and frills start taking precedence over the core. I focus on bettering myself as a performer, knowing that peripherals will follow and fall into place. It happened to me once when I didn’t prioritise the core work. One of my best friends opened my eyes to it, and shook me up.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more