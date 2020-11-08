Ranveer Singh debuts his bulked-up new look as he returns under the arc lights, see pics

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 07:22 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh shared two pictures and declared that he was back ‘under the arclights’. After months of no action due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ranveer, like many others, has started to venture out.

Later in the day, some more pictures of the actor surfaced online which show him all ripped and beefed up. Some time back, he had shared pictures which gave a proper look at his muscular frame.

On Saturday, he shared a fresh lot of pictures and wrote: “Back under the arclights.” The pictures showed Ranveer standing in foreground with huge lights in the background, illuminating the space behind. He was seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and looking away from the camera.

Like much of Bollywood, in the first few months of the coronavirus related lockdown, Ranveer and Deepika, too, could not do any work. However, Ranveer has lately been sharing clips of various ad campaigns he had done, on Instagram.

Prior to the lockdown in March, Ranveer was gearing up for the release of his film, 83, which is based on India’s surprise win at the 1983 cricket World Cup. The film, which has been extensively shot in the UK, has been directed by Kabir Khan. Ranveer will be seen playing former Indian cricketer and skipper of the team, Kapil Dev.

The film was to release in April this year but was postponed after cinema halls were shut due to the pandemic. The makers announced later that the film will now hit the screens around Christmas this year. Speaking about it, Shibasish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment which has produced the film had told Mumbai Mirror, “We definitely don’t want to change the date of 83 for Sooryavanshi. The sport drama is still slated to release on Christmas. We have to decide on the new date of Sooryavanshi with the director and actor, but the film should release between January and March.”

