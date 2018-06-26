Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone engage in Instagram PDA as rumored wedding date approaches

Another day, another Instagram post, another reason for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to make us jealous with their cuteness. Bollywood’s most gorgeous couple is at it again on Instagram, posting lovely messages for each other.

On Tuesday, Deepika posted a sunny picture from her flight of clouds. Ranveer left a comment that left everyone wondering who it was intended for. “Hello, Sunshine!” he commented on the photo.

Deepika also commented a big ‘no’ on Ranveer’s childhood photo of him in a mohawk. Others, including Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Zoya Akhtar also could not help laughing at the picture.

Before that, Deepika called Ranveer ‘mine’ in a comment on a hot photo posted by him. The comment gave everyone even more reason to feel their relationship is now official.

Preparations for the Deepika, Ranveer wedding are fully on, a source told Filmfare. “The maximum time was taken to decide the date. Both Ranveer and Deepika want everything about their marriage to be perfect. November 10th suited their calendars as well as their parents. The roka was done long back and the wedding date was finalised just a few weeks ago,” the source said.

Ranveer and Deepika were rumoured to have started dating during Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela- Ramleela. They have also worked together in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

While Ranveer will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, Deepika is in the look out for her next project since her film with Vishal Bharadwaj and Irrfan Khan got delayed due the latter’s ill health.

