Ranveer Singh grooves with Sara Ali Khan and the Golmaal boys in new song from Simmba. See pics

Director Rohit Shetty has called on all of his boys to give that extra push to his upcoming movie, Simmba. Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu of the Golmaal series joined Simmba’s lead stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan on the film’s set to film a special song sequence.

Ranveer shared pictures and Boomerang videos from the sets on Wednesday. “‪Everything’s gone a bit #Golmaal,” he captioned a video which showed the gang doing the hook step for Golmaal together. “Hamari film mein Chaar Chaand lag gaye!!!,” he captioned a picture with Rohit and the Golmaal boys.

Shreyas left a special comment on Ranveer’s post, wishing him on his November wedding. “ Ranveer Bhau wishing you only and only the best for your special day in November and your blockbuster day in December! Maza aagaya,” he wrote.

Arshad also took to Twitter to share his experience from the day. “Genuine happiness, thanks to #RohitShetty & @RanveerOfficial and #Simmba is on another level of action film... so looking forward to it...,” he wrote in a tweet.

The song they are shooting for is reportedly a remake of Arshad’s hit song from his 1996 debut film Tere Mere Sapne, Aankh Maare. “Simmba has the remix version of my song Aankh maare... So, Rohit Shetty (director) asked me to do a special appearance, and I was more than happy to oblige,” Arshad told IANS. The original version was picturised on Arshad and actor Simran. The film also starred Chandrachur Singh and Priya Gill.

Simmba is slated to release on December 28.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 13:47 IST