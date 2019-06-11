Ranveer Singh pays tribute to young fan after his sudden death: ‘RIP li’l homie’

Actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to pay tribute to a young fan who died recently. The actor shared a collage of his picture with the fan on his Instagram stories and wrote, ‘RIP lil homie’.

Photographer Viral Bhayani shared a post on Instagram on Monday and revealed that the man was Jatin Dulera, an ardent fan of Ranveer. He shared more pics of Jatin with actors Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Viral revealed that Jatin died at his home in Mumbai. “He was just getting ready to go to office and collapsed in his bathroom as his breathing stopped,” Viral wrote. Television actor Riddhi Dogra, Ridhima Pandit and Bollywood actors Himansh Kohli and Zareen Khan also shared their condolences on the post.

Ranveer also recently showed support for V.Unbeatable, the Mumbai-based dance group that got a standing ovation from the judges of the reality show America’s Got Talent last month. “Gully boys dancing like Peshwas! World class performers making India proud, unbeatable,” Ranveer tweeted on last week. Along with the tweet, he shared a link of the video in which the group is seen performing to Malhaari song from Ranveer-starrer Bajirao Mastani.

Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film is based on the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who lifted the World Cup for India in 1983 and also coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000.

83 also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue. The movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

