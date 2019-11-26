Ranveer Singh reveals he stapled his stomach to depict pain in Lootera: ‘I was very raw as an actor, didn’t know how to do it’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:48 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh is known to go to great lengths to get into the skin of the characters he plays. As his prep for Padmaavat, the actor had reported locked himself up for 21 days and had no contact with outside world. Now, in a chat with film critic Anupama Chopra, he spoke about the time when he stapled the sides of his stomach for a scene in Lootera.

During an actors’ roundtable, Anupama mentioned she remembered reading that Ranveer, as a preparation for a scene in Lootera where he gets shot, had stapled the sides of his stomach and would hit himself there to get the right expression.

Acknowledging that the story was indeed true, Ranveer said that his relative inexperience made him do so and added that he wouldn’t do such a thing again. He said, “At that time I was very raw as an actor, exploring my craft. I wasn’t comfortable with my craft. I didn’t know how to do it. I was so raw that I didn’t know the ABC of filmmaking. Even when I was an AD, I used to be given menial jobs, I would be far away from the sets. So I hit the ground running.”

Vijay Deverakonda, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh together.

“For instance, I was so kaccha (raw) during Band Baaja Baraat, I would be doing two shots with Anushka and there would be a boom mike guy standing and I would ask her ‘Who’s this guy?’ She’s like ‘whatever dialogues you say, he’s going to capture that’. I would be like ‘He’s going stand here only?’ I literally started from scratch.”

Also read: Housefull 5: Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez to join Akshay Kumar?

“I didn’t know at that time when I was making that choice for Lootera. You operate from a place where you are not comfortable with your craft, a place of insecurity and nervousness and you tend to do a lot more to achieve a certain effect... sometimes to the degree of harming yourself. I wouldn’t do it now as I know that there is more efficient way of doing it. Back then, I am thinking to myself: ‘I have never been shot, now I am going to get shot. So how am I going to depict a real sort of pain on screen?’ Now when I look back on Lootera, I watch the scenes like this (leans back and make an expression of discomfort) because it takes me back to a memory of immense amount of physical pain. It’s all real. But today, having acquired more knowledge and comfort with my craft, I know that there is another way of creating that effect.”

On the work front Ranveer has finished shooting for Kabir Khan’s ambitious ’83, a retelling of India winning the cricket World Cup in 1983 despite being the underdogs. The team went on to register one of the biggest wins in the game when they beat reigning champions West Indies in the World Cup final. Ranveer will be seen playing former cricketer Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Kapil’s wife, Romi, in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more