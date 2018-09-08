Ranveer Singh’s fanboy moment with MS Dhoni is all of us. See pic

If you follow Ranveer Singh on social media, you would know the kind goofy stuff he keeps doing -- from posing in outlandish clothes to obliging fans, he is always up to something new. Another bit one often notices is his fanboy moments with other celebrities. Just the other day he put up a picture with his uncle Anil Kapoor. Now, he has shared a picture of himself with cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. What’s more is that he sports a new hairdo and looks different with his spectacles and moustache. Sharing the picture he wrote: “Good Times with Mahi Bhai @mahi7781 ? #Lionheart #MSD #TheGreatest .”

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Akshay Kumar bromance at the launch of Twinkle Khanna’s new book, Pyajamas are Forgiving, was the highlight of the event. At other occasions, when asked among the new crop of actors who did Akshay consider to be much like him, Akshay has always named Ranveer.

Ranveer was recently in news over an incident where he was seen reprimanding a person in a car. In a video that appeared online, Ranveer can be seen schooling a man for driving rashly. The otherwise friendly actor appears to be angry as the man was driving too close to his car while being occupied on his phone.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is both on a career and personal high. His last couple of films, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, Gunday among others have hit the bull’s eye at the box office. Coming are some more interesting projects including Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, where he stars opposite Alia Bhatt, cricket-based film on India’s 1983 World Cup win with Kabir Khan and Rohit Shetty’s mad-cap comedy, Simmba with Sara Ali Khan. The last film is a Dharma production. He also has Takht, a Karan Johar directorial.

On personal front too, life couldn’t have been better -- the actor is speculated to tie the knot with girlfriend of many years, Deepika Padukone on November 10 in faraway Italy’s lake town of Como, said to be home to many Hollywood biggies, the most famous being George Clooney.

Since the couple wants it to be a strictly private affair, guests have been asked not to bring their camera phones, according to reports.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 09:42 IST