Ranveer Singh says he will ‘come back stronger’ after injury, Alia Bhatt outs his nickname

It’s a bad news for the fans of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The actor confirmed on Monday that he will not be able to perform at the upcoming Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018). On Tuesday, Ranveer has given more information about his injury. He wrote, “Thank you for the good wishes everyone. I’m good. Its just a labral tear in my left shoulder. I intend to come back stronger. Love you all.”

His Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt had the best get well soon wish for him. “Wishing you a speedy recovery tutu,” she tweeted, leaving us wondering if Ranveer’s nickname is indeed Tutu!

Read: Ranveer Singh injures shoulder, assures fans he’ll come back stronger

Wishing you a speedy recovery tutu 🙏🙏😇😇 https://t.co/b1j19NNt4N — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 3, 2018

Ranveer Singh was injured during a football match, and thus the doctors have advised him to stay away from any stage performances. Earlier, it was said that the actor would perform at the opening ceremony along with Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Read: Baaghi 2 movie review: Goa bears Tiger Shroff’s wrath and so do we

This injury is also expected to hamper the shooting of Ranveer Singh’s films. Currently, he is working on two projects, Gully Boy and Simmbaa. He will start working on director Kabir Khan’s film based on the Cricket World Cup winning team of 1983. Ranveer will be seen as the team’s captain Kapil Dev. The shooting for the film is likely to start in October, this year.

Ranveer Singh’s last film was highly controversial Padmaavat in which he was seen as a tyrant invader Alauddin Khilji. He was praised by the audience and the critics for his performance in the film.