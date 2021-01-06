Ranveer Singh shares special birthday post for ‘colossus of a captain, gem of a person’ Kapil Dev. See here

bollywood

Actor Ranveer Singh has shared a special video on former cricketer Kapil Dev’s birthday on Wednesday. Ranveer will play Kapil in the upcoming sports drama 83, based on Team India’s underdog victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

“Colossus of a Captain! Gem of a person! Thank you Sir for embracing us and allowing us to tell your extraordinary story! Here’s wishing the OG @therealkapildev good health and joy on his special day! #ThisIs83 #HappyBirthdayKapilDev,” Ranveer captioned his post. The video showed Kapil saying encouraging words about following your dream and not buckling under pressure.

Ranveer in an earlier interview to Hindustan Times had expressed gratitude at being able to spend time with Kapil, to prepare for the film. “Kapil sir and his family are very warm, kind and generous people. I’ll be ever grateful to them for being so magnanimous in helping me during this unique character study. Their large-heartedness was touching... something I’ll never forget. They’ve blessed me,” he’d said.

“Initially, the character seemed daunting. To portray a living legend fills one with a sense of responsibility. But after having put in the work towards building the character, I feel more prepared and less anxious,” Ranveer added.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 also stars Ranveer’s real life wife Deepika Padukone, as Kapil’s wife, Romi. Other cast members include Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri.

The film was initially slated for an April 2020 release, which was pushed to Christmas due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film was further delayed to 2021.

