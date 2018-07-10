Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Simmba, Sara Ali Khan to join for second schedule

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has wrapped up the first schedule of his upcoming flick Simmba.

The Padmaavat star plays the role of a police inspector, Sangram Bhalerao, in the Rohit Shetty-directorial.

One of the team members took to Instagram and announced the same, writing, “And it’s a wrap!! What an incredible first schedule!! So many beautiful memories...New friends! and an end result which is already beyond words! Can’t wait to share this journey with everyone #simmba #28december.”

According to reports, Sara Ali Khan, who plays the lead in the film and was busy with Kedarnath shooting, will also join Ranveer for the second shooting schedule of Simmba.

The film, a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster Temper, will mark the debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. It also stars Sonu Sood in the lead.

Produced by Karan Johar, the flick will hit the big screens on December 28 this year.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

