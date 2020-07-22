Raveena Tandon shares a childhood throwback, talks of an era ‘when birthday parties were simple’. See photo

bollywood

Actor Raveena Tandon took a trip down the memory lane to post a cute picture from when she only a little girl. She reminisced times gone by and observed how everything was so simple.

She wrote: “Back then, when birthday parties were simple, with playing passing the parcel, chutney sandwiches and wafers, with my bua, getting ready to cut my cake , my mom on the extreme left (standing)and my maasi on the right! #sepiaphoto #alongtimeago #childhoodmemories.” Raveena, who doesn’t look older than 3, sits on her aunt’s lap and looks ahead.

Raveena regularly shares throwbacks - few days back, she had shared a couple of pictures of her son, Ranbirvardhan as he turned a teenager. She had written: “#13 years old!#mysonsateenager And time just slips by from underneath you...a babe in the arms ,to a strapping young lad,striding shoulder to shoulder besides you . #happybirthday #ranbirvardhan. Thank you all for the good wishes and blessings.”

On the 54th anniversary of her parents, she had shared few pictures and had written: “54 years ago .. and going strong! Happy Anniversary mom and pops #ravitandon #veenatandon = #raveenatandon.”

Raveena is the daughter of veteran director and producer Ravi Tandon, known for films like Khel Khel Mein (1975), Majboor and Khud-Daar (1982).

Raveena was a big star in the ’90s and has worked in successful films like Mohra, Andaz Apna Apna, Main Khiladi Tu Anadi among others. She is married to film distributor Anil Thadani and they have two children together. Raveena had adopted two girls before her marriage. She took full responsibility of the two girls. She often shares pictures from their lives now - she had, in the past, shared pictures of her adopted daughter Chhaya ‘s wedding in Goa and after she became a grandmother last year.

