e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ravi Kishan responds to Anurag Kashyap’s claims of smoking weed: ‘I’m saddened he would not support me’

Ravi Kishan responds to Anurag Kashyap’s claims of smoking weed: ‘I’m saddened he would not support me’

Anurag Kashyap recently claimed in an interview that Ravi Kishan used to smoke weed and that everyone knew about it. Now, Ravi has responded to Anurag’s claims about him, saying that he is ‘saddened’ by it.

bollywood Updated: Sep 19, 2020 20:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ravi Kishan has reacted to Anurag Kashyap’s recent claim about him.
Ravi Kishan has reacted to Anurag Kashyap’s recent claim about him. (ANI)
         

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said in a recent interview that actor and Member of Parliament, Ravi Kishan used to smoke weed. Now, Ravi has said that he didn’t expect such a statement from Anurag.

Ravi told ANI on Saturday, “I didn’t expect such words from Anurag Kashyap. It’s no secret I am a devotee of Shiva so I chant his name. I’m saddened he would not support me on this issue of the war on drugs & say that I smoked up & am now clean just because I’m a minister, which I’m not: Ravi Kishan.”

 

Anurag had said in an interview to journalist Faye D’Souza that he is doesn’t agree with Ravi’s self--righteous stand in the Parliament against Bollywood and Indian youth’s drug problem. He said, “Ravi Kishan acted in my last film Mukkabaaz. Ravi Kishan starts his day by saying Jai Shiv Shankar, Jai Bam Bhole. Jai Shiv Shambhu. For the longest period of his time, he has been somebody who has used weed. It is life. Everybody knows it. The whole world knows. There’s not a single person who doesn’t know that Ravi Kishan does not smoke up. He might have quit now, that he has become a minister, he might have cleaned up.”

Appreciating him as a person, he had further added, “But do you include that in drugs? No. I am not judging Ravi, because I have never seen weed as a drug. ‘Abuse’ is not the word. He used to smoke up. He has always been functional, he has always done his job well, it did not make him dysfunctional, did not make him a monster. It did not do anything that people associate with drugs. So when he talks about it, when he takes a self righteous stand, I have a problem with that.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur breaks into an impromptu dance as they visit grandma Babita. Watch

Ravi Kishan had said in his Parliament speech during the monsoon session that there was indeed a problem of drug addiction in the film industry. He said, “Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended. The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
MI vs CSK live: Du Plessis’ brilliant catches turns match towards CSK
MI vs CSK live: Du Plessis’ brilliant catches turns match towards CSK
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
NCR states prepare to avert severe air pollution ahead of winter
NCR states prepare to avert severe air pollution ahead of winter
Covid-19 vaccine: Serum Institute to start final phase of trial next week
Covid-19 vaccine: Serum Institute to start final phase of trial next week
India needs to hold talks with other neighbour country: Farooq Abdullah in Lok Sabha
India needs to hold talks with other neighbour country: Farooq Abdullah in Lok Sabha
Schools reopen from September 21: Are states ready?
Schools reopen from September 21: Are states ready?
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In