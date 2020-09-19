Ravi Kishan responds to Anurag Kashyap’s claims of smoking weed: ‘I’m saddened he would not support me’

bollywood

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said in a recent interview that actor and Member of Parliament, Ravi Kishan used to smoke weed. Now, Ravi has said that he didn’t expect such a statement from Anurag.

Ravi told ANI on Saturday, “I didn’t expect such words from Anurag Kashyap. It’s no secret I am a devotee of Shiva so I chant his name. I’m saddened he would not support me on this issue of the war on drugs & say that I smoked up & am now clean just because I’m a minister, which I’m not: Ravi Kishan.”

Anurag had said in an interview to journalist Faye D’Souza that he is doesn’t agree with Ravi’s self--righteous stand in the Parliament against Bollywood and Indian youth’s drug problem. He said, “Ravi Kishan acted in my last film Mukkabaaz. Ravi Kishan starts his day by saying Jai Shiv Shankar, Jai Bam Bhole. Jai Shiv Shambhu. For the longest period of his time, he has been somebody who has used weed. It is life. Everybody knows it. The whole world knows. There’s not a single person who doesn’t know that Ravi Kishan does not smoke up. He might have quit now, that he has become a minister, he might have cleaned up.”

Appreciating him as a person, he had further added, “But do you include that in drugs? No. I am not judging Ravi, because I have never seen weed as a drug. ‘Abuse’ is not the word. He used to smoke up. He has always been functional, he has always done his job well, it did not make him dysfunctional, did not make him a monster. It did not do anything that people associate with drugs. So when he talks about it, when he takes a self righteous stand, I have a problem with that.”

Ravi Kishan had said in his Parliament speech during the monsoon session that there was indeed a problem of drug addiction in the film industry. He said, “Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended. The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries.”

