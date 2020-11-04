Red alert, Kajol is turning into a ‘serial killer’ while she waits for Karwa Chauth moon; tells Ajay Devgn to ‘beware’

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 21:13 IST

Actor Kajol claims she’s waiting for the Karwa Chauth moon ‘with patience’, but her Instagram posts say otherwise. Kajol took to social media on Wednesday to share a couple of posts on the occasion, and also took the opportunity to warn her husband, Ajay Devgn.

“Hunger games begin,” she wrote in the caption of her first post, a short video that showed her wearing a red saree, adding the hashtag, “husbands beware’ and ‘red alert’. Her second post contained several pictures, showing Kajol’s growing impatience. She captioned it, “Hunger games series . Swipe for the fun:- ( pls read appropriate captions given below). 1. Waiting for the moon with patience. 2. Slowly losing it. 3. Serial killer is happening. 4. Agar khaana nahi mila toh.... 5. Hey bhagvan aasman me nahi to phone pe to chand dikhade (oh God, if not in the sky, at least show me the moon on my phone)!!!”

Kajol tagged the posts to Singapore, where her daughter, Nysa, is currently studying. The couple also has a son, Yug.

Several Bollywood star wives convened at Sunita Kapoor’s house on Wednesday, to conduct Karwa Chauth rituals. Spotted in attendance were Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep, David Dhawan’s wife Lalli, and Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavana. Also seen were Varun Dhawan’s partner Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty, Rohit Dhawan’s wife Jaanvi, Krishika Lulla, Neelam Kothari, and others.

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, meanwhile, admitted that she loves food too much to keep a fast for him. In a social media post, she wrote that she will try again next year, and that she wishes him happiness and health. She wrote in an Instagram post, “Baby, I love you but I love food too. To our forever threesome. Happy KC, @shahidkapoor. Will try again next year and I wish you good health and happiness always.”

