Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: May 31, 2020 21:00 IST

Shibasish Sarkar, group chief executive officer- content, digital and gaming at Reliance Entertainment, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. According to a source close to Sarkar, the senior executive at the production house was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital on Saturday after he developed fever.

However, they didn’t reveal when Sarkar got his test results. “He tested positive for COVID-19. He is recovering and his fever has gone down,” the insider told PTI.

Sarkar on Thursday participated in a webinar where he talked about Reliance Entertainment’s two upcoming releases, Sooryavanshi and 83, which stand delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier last week, filmmaker Karan Johar had revealed that two members of his house staff had tested positive for coronavirus. The 48-year-old director put out a statement on Twitter. “I’d like to inform you that 2 members of our household staff have tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms.”

He also informing that his family was safe and showed no symptoms of the disease. “The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to,” the statement further read.

