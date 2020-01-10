Remo D’Souza opens up about equation with Salman Khan after Race 3 fallout

bollywood

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 18:13 IST

He’s juggling two projects at a time — a dance show that he judges and his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. But director Remo D’Souza isn’t one to complain.

“The dance show doesn’t take much of my time; I shoot for it only once a week. That helped me also because my film [is there too]. I come here one day and the stress goes away. I see new talent and kids coming in,” he says.

One doubt people have is whether reality shows have the same charm as before. There’s also social media, which helps those who aren’t able to get an opportunity to take part in such shows.

Remo is quick to say, “You can ask this question to anybody else, not me. You’ve seen all of my reality shows, they (contestants) have all become something — doing films or judging shows. I do see good talent, and they get work.”

The 45-year-old has earlier helmed films such as ABCD (Any Body Can Dance; 2013), it’s sequel in 2015 and Race 3 (2018), which was a big-budget multi-starrer with Salman Khan in the lead. While it managed to earn box office numbers, the reviews weren’t too kind.

Also read: Salman Khan’s Race 3 was made with half-baked script, should have put my foot down, says Remo D’Souza

“I was happy with the fact that Salman chose me to direct a film for him. I was very lucky, and happy with the box office also. [One thing] it didn’t get, which I was hoping for..was better reviews. [I was] not disappointed, I was just hoping for it,” he says.

What’s his equation with Salman like today? Remo says all is well. “It’s amazing. We still meet and discuss films.

We got busy with our films. We were going to do a film, Dancing Dad, with him before. I have that script, too, and whenever he says he has got time, we do it, and I will jump onto it!,” he adds.

Remo had hinted at creative differences on the sets of Race 3 in an interview to IANS. He’d said, “I learnt two very important things after that film. Firstly, never work on a half-baked script, work on the script much harder before you roll the camera. And secondly, I have learnt to put my foot down when it’s needed, especially when creative difference happens. One can argue till one level, but not after that... So then, it’s better to put my foot down.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more