Salman Khan fires Remo D’Souza after disparaging remarks about Race 3, claims report

Director-choregrapher Remo D’Souza’s recent disparaging comments about his latest film, Race 3, might have rubbed star Salman Khan the wrong way. According to a new report, Remo, who was in the running to return as director on Race 4, has been removed from contention.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Remo’s comments about not being listened to on Race 3 and being left to work around a subpar script haven’t been taken too well be Salman, who the report says essentially served as a ghost director on the film.

The report quotes a source as saying, “Remo was constantly ‘directed’ by Salman Khan during the shooting of Race 3. In fact the entire cast including Anil Kapoor took directions from Salman. Remo could feel the project going out of control. But there was nothing he could do about it. When Salman Khan takes charge you either comply or you leave.”

This isn’t the first time similar allegations have been made against Salman. The report goes on to mention that director Kabir Khan, with whom Salman had collaborated on three films, chose never to work with him again after their third, Tubelight, was poorly received.

“I learnt two very important things after that film. Firstly, never work on a half-baked script, work on the script much harder before you roll the camera. And secondly, I have learnt to put my foot down when it’s needed, especially when creative difference happens. One can argue till one level, but not after that... So then, it’s better to put my foot down,” Remo had told IANS.

He said that after Race 3’s reviews came in, Salman told him not to worry as the film was making money. Race 3, despite making Rs 180 crore in India, was considered to have underperformed.

Remo was slated to direct Salman again in a dance-action film, but there has been no update on the status of that project.

