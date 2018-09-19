Salman Khan’s Race 3 was made with half-baked script, should have put my foot down, says Remo D’Souza

Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 minted money at the box office, but its commercial success failed to satisfy director Remo D'Souza, leaving him scarred by the criticism and trolls against the movie.

"I learnt two very important things after that film. Firstly, never work on a half-baked script, work on the script much harder before you roll the camera. And secondly, I have learnt to put my foot down when it's needed, especially when creative difference happens. One can argue till one level, but not after that... So then, it's better to put my foot down," he told IANS.

Having started his career as a choreographer in 1995, Remo made his debut as a film director in 2011. He has choreographed for actors like Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Shradhha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra among others.

Apart from Flying Jatt, all of Remo's films have earned a good response at the box office. However, the success of Race 3 is not something he has been able to enjoy to the fullest.

He explained: "Looking at the commercial success, I should be feeling happy, isn't it? Because when I signed the film, I knew that it is a commercial film, so a good box office collection is all the project aimed for. But my heart broke when the film faced trolls and audience made fun of it on the Internet.

"I am a creative person. I am emotional and sensitive. I cannot take those trolls so sportingly to say 'I don't care'. I do care, of course, those trolls affected my mind," said the director.

"Entertainment-wise we had great action, songs, 3D, etc. People loved the action but then suddenly trolls started. The action was done by people who are masters in action... Story wise I agree there were glitches. But I have seen worst films becoming a hit," Remo told PTI.

Remo said that after the film’s release, Salman paid him a visit and told him not to worry because the film was making money and had done better than his last film.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 18:39 IST