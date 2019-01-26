Republic Day 2019: Akshay Kumar goes Kesari, takes wife Twinkle and daughter Nitara for early morning trek

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar wears his patriotism on his sleeve and his latest Instagram updates on Republic Day are no exception. The actor – known as much for his dedication to fitness – started his January 26 celebrations with a hiking expedition with wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara.

Sharing it with his followers on social media, Akshay wrote, “Woke up at the crack of dawn and went hiking with the family, high on the #RepublicDay spirit.” He also shared yet another look from his film Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi, later in the day. Sharing the photo in which Akshay can be seen with a band of men. “Happy Republic Day. It’s our #70thRepublicDay but our men have been fighting for the country since time unknown. 122 years ago, 21 Sikhs fought against 10000 invaders. #KESARI is their story, in cinemas on March 21.”

Battle of Saragarhi was fought between the British Indian army’s Sikh Regiment and Afghan tribesmen in September 1897. The British Indian contingent led by Havildar Isher Singh, played by Akshay in the film, comprising 21 Sikh soldiers were attacked by around 10,000 Afghans and they decided to fight to death, which is considered by some as one of history’s greatest last-stands.

Also read: Inside Alia Bhatt’s cousin’s reception

Other Bollywood celebs who wished their fans on social media include Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor took to social media to wish everyone a Happy Republic Day and urge them to make the country even better.

Here’s what the celebrities tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: A very happy Republic Day. long live.

Salman Khan: ‘Bharat’ (team) wishes every one a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind.

Karan Johar: She is strong, resilient, relevant and all heart. She is India! Happy Republic Day

Sanjay Dutt: Looking at our national flag fly high fills my heart with pride! This Republic Day let’s pledge to do our bit to make India a country which the world looks up to. Jai Hind.

Riteish Deshmukh: Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind Jai Bharat.

Sonam K Ahuja: I wish all my fellow Indians a very Happy Republic Day. It’s important that we take today, and every day to realize how lucky we are to live in this great country!

Arjun Kapoor: Let’s prioritise to be the change we want to see in our country.. Happy Republic Day.

Vir Das: Holidays like Republic Day are a pretty good indicator of who serves our country and why we should be grateful to them. Policemen, military, doctors, railways, sanitation and so many more. The people who work on this holiday are who we should dedicate it to.

Abhishek Bachchan: Jai Hind. Happy Republic Day to all.

Divya Khosla Kumar: Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day. Proud Indian.

Raveena Tandon: Happy Republic Day to all of you! Rejoice in the glory of India and our freedom fighters on this republic day. Vande Mataram.

Dia Mirza: “Environmental protection is Patriotism in action”. Happy Republic Day India. I Salute all who protect wild India. For they secure our health, secure what cleans our air, gives us water and life itself.

Vishal Dadlani: Jai Hind, my friends. Happy Republic Day to every Indian across the world. Read the Preamble to the Constitution Of India, and lets remind ourselves of how great we could be if we made this our personal mission statement too.

Vivek Anand Oberoi: We stand in honour of our armed forces and salute their valour for staying at the borders and protecting us against all enemies at all times. Thank you for keeping us all safe. Wish you all a very Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind to the best armed forces in the world.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 15:57 IST