On Lohri 2019, Akshay Kumar’s latest Kesari pic is the perfect gift for his fans

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared a new photo from his upcoming film, Kesari with his fans on the occasion of Lohri. Sharing the photo that shows Akshay’s Havildar Isher Singh with the Saragarhi unit of the 36th Sikh Regiment, the actor wrote, “Dushman de saahmne jad tak soormeyaan diyaan hikkaan tanndiyaan rehangiyaan, Iss dharti te lohriyaan manndiyaan rehangiyaan!! 36th Sikh Regiment di Saragarhi tukdi vallon sabnu Lohri diyaan bahut bahut vadhaayian! (Till the time heroes will take a stand, Lohri will be celebrated on this Earth. Best wishes for Lohri to all from the Saragarhi unit of 36th Sikh Regiment).”

The upcoming film is based on the famous Battle of Saragarhi, fought between the British Indian army’s Sikh Regiment and Afghan tribesmen in September 1897 that took place at Saragarhi. The British Indian contingent comprising 21 Sikh soldiers were attacked by around 10,000 Afghans and decided to fight to death, which is considered by some as one of history’s greatest last-stands.

Earlier, Akshay had shared a similar photo where he was dressed in Army uniforms with a band of men. “On #SaragarhiDay, here’s the first look of #KESARI - our humble tribute to the martyrs of Saragarhi! “Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari...Jo bahega mera woh lahu bhi Kesari... Aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari,” he had written.

Speaking about the film, Akshay had said, “I’ve started shooting for my film Kesari, where I’m in the heaviest turban and beard I’ve ever had to wear. So I shaved my head to make my life a little easier. I’m known for hating wigs, prosthetics and so on, and Kesari is quite demanding. It’s probably my favourite look, though it’s taxing to fight and sweat in this avatar. But I wouldn’t change it for the world.” Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari will hit theatres on Holi 2019.

