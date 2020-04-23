Review out for Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction, Alia Bhatt visits her parents amid lockdown

bollywood

Extraction movie review: Breakneck and bonkers, Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda’s Netflix film is shot of adrenaline we need right now

Featuring one of the most stunning action scenes in recent memory, Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda’s Netflix film, produced by the Russo Brothers, is breakneck and bonkers. Co-produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, Extraction, whose popularity in India stems from the fact that it was largely filmed here and features a bunch of talented local actors, is the shot of adrenaline that we all need right now. It only helps that in addition to being a spectacular action film, Extraction also happens to be a well-written drama as well.

Alia Bhatt visits dad Mahesh Bhatt and mum Soni; director says ‘she sat at a distance so she wouldn’t endanger her parents’

Actor Alia Bhatt may not be living with her parents--director father Mahesh Bhatt and actor mother Soni Razdan--but she is concerned for their health. The filmmaker has said in an interview that Alia visited him and his wife recently but took all the precautions to keep them safe.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Aligarh paved the way for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan; it deserves a reappraisal

Before there was Moonlight there was Aligarh. But unlike that film, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2017 and made $65 million worldwide, Aligarh came and went largely unnoticed by the star-crazy Hindi film industry, not even a juicy controversy enough to attract audience interest in its same-sex love story. It was snubbed at the National Film Awards and failed to recover its modest budget at the box office.

Manoj Bajpayee delivered one of the best performances of his career in Aligarh, a film that deserves a reappraisal, especially at a time when Bollywood claims to be evolving.

Deepika Padukone’s chat with WHO chief on mental health shelved due to ‘highly unavoidable circumstances’

Staying cooped up at home due to the coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on people’s mental health. On April 23, Deepika Padukone was scheduled to have an interactive session with World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on how to look after mental health during the lockdown, but it has now been indefinitely postponed.

Mithun Chakraborty’s father dies in Mumbai, actor stranded in Bengaluru due to lockdown

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s father, Basantakumar Chakraborty, has passed away due to kidney failure. He was 95. Basantakumar Chakraborty was battling age-related health issues and breathed his last on Tuesday evening, according to Mithun Chakraborty’s younger son, Namashi Chakraborty.

