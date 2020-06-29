Richa Chadha apologises for calling someone bipolar in a tweet last year: ‘Beginning to grasp what mental health means’

bollywood

Actor Richa Chadha got a lot of love from her fans for apologising for a tweet she made a ago. Fans appreciated her for realising her mistake without being reminded or called out for it.

Richa wrote in a tweet on Monday that she regretted calling someone ‘bipolar’ in a tweet. “I think last year I made a joke about someone being ‘bipolar’.The joke was borne out of a petulant desire to seem witty in even less than 280 characters. As I am now only beginning to grasp what #mentalhealth means, I just want to apologise and couldn’t have said this sooner,” she wrote.

I think last year I made a joke about someone being 'bipolar'.The joke was borne out of a petulant desire to seem witty in even less than 280 characters. As I am now only beginning to grasp what #mentalhealth means, I just want to apologise and couldn't have said this sooner! — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 29, 2020

Her followers reacted positively. “I’m bipolar. On behalf of everyone with my condition I hereby commit you to being pardoned,” wrote one. “Very brave of you to admit something that might well have gone out of the public memory, Richa @RichaChadha. Not for nothing do we respect you,” wrote another. “Takes a real man/woman to own up to their mistakes. You go, girl,” read another comment.

अरे ई हमरा फैजल तो बाईपोलर निकला बे ! — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 27, 2018

In December 2018, Richa had shared a tweet about Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance in Thackeray when she used the word. “Are ee humara Faisal toh bipolar nikla be (Wow, my Faisal turned out to be bipolar),” she had written. Nawazuddin played Richa’s son in Gangs of Wasseypur and late Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray in Thackeray.

Richa is currently in self isolation at her Mumbai home. She was supposed to get married to her boyfriend Ali Fazal this summer by their plans were ruined due to the coronavirus pandemic. These days, Richa is spending her time reading books. Taking to Instagram, Richa recently shared a photograph of herself reading a book. “Reading again. Feels new... #Surrealphoto #reading #sunset #Rumi #wednesdayWisdom #richachadha #actor #sapiosexual #manypeoplehavethisintheirbioandtheydontunderstandit #lockdown,” she had captioned her post.

Richa was last seen in the courtroom drama Section 375. Her upcoming films are Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Shakeela.

