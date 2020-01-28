e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Richa Chadha on working with Kangana Ranaut in Panga: ‘Not necessary that you make friends on all sets’

Richa Chadha on working with Kangana Ranaut in Panga: ‘Not necessary that you make friends on all sets’

Richa Chadha has spoken about what it was like to work with Kangana Ranaut, with whose political views she is opposed, on the sets of Panga.

bollywood Updated: Jan 28, 2020 14:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chaddha at a press conference to promote Panga.
Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chaddha at a press conference to promote Panga.(IANS)
         

Actor Richa Chadha has said that despite their political differences, she had a ‘good time’ working with Kangana Ranaut on the sets of their latest film, Panga.

While Richa has been a vocal supporter of the student-led protests against the controversial CAA-NRC bills, Kangana has sided with the government, and has often referred to the dissenters as members of the ‘tukde tukde gang’.

Richa told Pinkvilla in an interview, “I have known Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s style of working and thoroughly enjoyed my role. It was different from the recent roles I had done and I really liked the story and wanted to be a part of it.” About working with Kangana, Richa added, “Our synergy as actors worked well on-screen. We had a good time and it is not necessary that you make friends on all sets. At the end of the day, we are all here to give in our best.”

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chaddha at a press conference to promote Panga.
Actors Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chaddha at a press conference to promote Panga. ( IANS )

Kangana attracted controversy yet again during the publicity tour of Panga, when she slammed lawyer Indira Jaising for seeking a pardon for the accused in the December 12 Delhi gang rape case. She also said that had she been in Deepika Padukone’s place, she would not have stood in solidarity with the students of JNU.

Richa continued, “It is not necessary that your wavelengths and thoughts match with everyone, but I am happy that man and everyone is entitled to their opinion, but on sets, we are professionals. But I am happy that many citizens who are aware have come forward to lead the protests and spark a revolution of sorts. It’s an onward journey from hereon.” Richa had previously been publicly called a ‘jobless actor’ by Kangana’s sister, Rangoli Chandel.

Panga was released to positive reviews but mediocre box office reception on January 24. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had previously said that she doesn’t hire actors based on their politics, but on the basis of their talent.

