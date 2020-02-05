Richa Chadha says intimate scenes in films are ‘technical’, reveals director asked co-star to adjust her wig while kissing

bollywood

Updated: Feb 05, 2020

Intimate scenes may look effortless on screen, but there is a lot of work that goes into making it look like that. Bollywood actor Richa Chadha revealed in an interview with SheThePeople that such scenes are extremely technical and can be awkward to shoot.

“On the last film that I was doing, the director actually told my male star, ‘You know, her wig is bothering me. So while you are kissing her, Richa, can you tilt your head back and while you are holding her, pretend like it’s passion and just settle her wig?’ You know, it’s so technical that it’s rarely ever… I mean, you go into the scene feeling nervous, you come out feeling whatever, but it’s very technical,” she said.

Richa was last seen on the big screen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s critically-acclaimed drama Panga, which also starred Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta. Though the film won over the critics, it has been struggling at the box office, with a total collection of just over Rs 25 crore so far.

On Tuesday, Richa shared her new look from her upcoming film, though she did not mention the name of the project. Reportedly, it is a romantic drama that will be announced soon.

According to a source, Richa recently did a look test for the film. “This is a film that only Richa can nail with finesse. It has an earthen feel to it and the looks needed to reflect the same. The actress came up with inputs on the look and together they conjured this avatar. There are few elements that are still in the works but Richa is keen to be a part of the project because it’s a role unlike she’s ever done before. It also pushes her to explore a cinematic terrain she has never tried her hand in,” the insider said.

