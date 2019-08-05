Rishi Kapoor bumps into Rajkummar Rao, his girlfriend in New York, Neetu Singh says Patralekhaa made her day

bollywood

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:55 IST

Actor Rishi Kapoor is recuperating from cancer in New York, where he has been stationed since past 10 months. As the countdown for his return to India has begun, the actor appears to have gone for a walk in the city and bumped into actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who are also vacationing in the US.

Sharing a picture with the two, Rishi said on Twitter, “Bumped into Raj Kumar Rao and Pratalekha downtown. Small world!” Except Neetu Singh, all the actors are seen in white t-shirts. Rishi looks happy and healthy and is seen wearing a hat to beat the sun.

Bumped into Raj Kumar Rao and Pratalekha downtown. Small world! pic.twitter.com/0CPRbecJcv — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 4, 2019

Rishi’s fans were also delighted to see him. A fan wrote, “Always seen you smiling in last 10 difficult months, shows your optimistic personality.” Another wrote, “Glad to see you healthy sir ! Come back soon!”

Neetu shared two more pics from their meeting and captioned it, “Bas chalte chalte met this wonderful actor Rajkumar Rao !!Patralekha made my day with some Lovly words ...”

Rishi often keeps himself occupied on the social media and shares funny pictures and videos on Twitter. He recently shared a video of a man trying to pick his sunglasses lying on the floor with the help of a stick while sitting in a car. As he drops his stick, his friend steps out of the car to pick it up for him, instead of picking up the sunglasses.

Few days ago, Rishi had shared about how he misses the annoying sound of a plane back home. He tweeted, “Confession. Living in this concrete jungle (Manhattan)for so long,you don’t get to see much of the sky.Yesterday was by the riverside,saw and heard an aircraft soar above. A visual and sound so common back home,loved that annoyance.I guess it meant freedom and getting back home.”

Recently, actors Anupam Kher and Riteish Deshmukh with wife and actor Genelia had visited Rishi and Neetu at their temporary residence in the Big Apple. Neetu had confirmed in her post on Instagram that the countdown for their return has begun and they celebrated it with ‘ghar ka desi khana’.

