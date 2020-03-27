Rishi Kapoor invites criticism for saying India must declare Emergency: ‘We have no plan for poor on how they will survive’

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 18:29 IST

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor opined that the government of India must declare Emergency to battle the coronavirus outbreak. Many on social media, however, don’t like the idea.

Kapoor took to Twitter to express his views. “Dear fellow Indians. We must and have to declare EMERGENCY. Look at what’s happening all over the country! If the TV is to believed, people are beating policemen and medical staff! There is no other way to contain the situation. It is only good for all of us. Panic is setting in,” he tweeted.

Dear fellow Indians. We must and have to declare EMERGENCY. Look at what’s happening all over the country! If the TV is to believed,people are beating policemen and medical staff! There is no other way to contain the situation. It is only good for all of us. Panic is setting in. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 26, 2020

However, instead of agreeing with him, most users disagreed with the actor for his views. One user asked: “How will emergency solve an issue, lockdown won’t?” Another user commented: “Sir it’s not so easy...we have no plan for poors on how they will survive.”

A user wrote: “Thank you, Can people of Mumbai build a 70 M high wall around his house to make Rishi Kapoor happy and get a feel of emergency.”

People are beating police?? Have you tried to step out to buy essential items? Sir I don't want to link to you all the reports about people getting beaten by police, but do read this or see thishttps://t.co/aKPh4OpYbwhttps://t.co/LvKVf4Twaw — sarvarta (@sarvarta) March 27, 2020

How did you miss all the instances of police beating hapless citizens? Sitting in your privileged mansion, it is not possible to understand why people need to go out for grocery or meds. And hunger has never been an issue for you. Let’s call emergency and see the country explode — FreedomTrail آزادی ٹریل (@FreedomSutra) March 27, 2020

U won’t be able to tweet if emergency imposed — Navdeep Singh (@navisinngh) March 26, 2020

Despite the actor warning netizens not to make fun of his lifestyle recently, users again commented about his alleged alcohol consumption.

One user commented: “Alcohol does result in perception troubles. Sober up, Mr. Kapoor. Another user shared: “Alcohol and alcohol withdrawal both cause trouble. Pick one.” Another user suggested: “Dont take him seriously on his after 9 pm tweets.”

Recently, after a section of netizens jocularly enquired about his stock of alcohol for the lockdown period, Rishi Kapoor had furiously tweeted: “Anyone cracking jokes about my country or on my lifestyle, will be deleted. Be aware and warned. This is a serious matter. Help us to tide over the situation.”

However, it seems the trolls are not in the mood to give up.

