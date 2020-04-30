Rishi Kapoor listens to hospital staff’s song in viral video, showers him with blessings. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 17:11 IST

Post the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, a video of him listening to a young man’s song in a hospital has gone viral. A lot of fans are assuming it was filmed in the days leading to Rishi’s death on Thursday. However, the video was shared on YouTube account ‘Dk Kumar Sanu’ in February.

The video shows Rishi smiling while lying in a hospital bed. Next to him, a man is seen singing a soulful rendition of Tere Dard Se Dil by Kumar Sanu. The song was a part of Rishi’s film Deewana which also starred the late Divya Bharti and Shah Rukh Khan.

While listening to the song, Rishi also appears to be wiping tears off his face with a towel. At the end, he put his hand to the man’s head and said, “You have my blessing. May you get all the success and work hard. Fame and reputation will come to you only if you work hard. With hard work and good luck, everything will be alright.”

Also read: Rishi Kapoor dies at 67, Live Update

Rishi’s fans got emotional on seeing the video. “He kept himself happy like always at the end too. the cutest soul is no more with us, hard to believe. rip Rishi Kapoor sir,” wrote one. “Such a precious moment!!! Tears in my eyes. RIP RishiJi,” wrote another.

In their statement, Rishi Kapoor’s family wrote that the actor was entertained by the hospital staff and doctors to the very end. “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last,” an excerpt from the statement read.

He was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.Earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan was the first to confirm the news of the demise of the 67-year-old. His mortal remains were taken to Chandanwadi crematorium for last rites.

Follow @htshowbiz for more