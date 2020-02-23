Rishi Kapoor’s advice for young directors gets mixed response from Twitter

bollywood

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 10:07 IST

Rishi Kapoor, who often shares rare throwback pictures with his fans on social media, has now shared a picture of late uncle and superstar Shammi Kapoor along with a message for the new age filmmakers.

Sharing a black and white picture from the sets of Shammi’s 1966 film Teesri Manzil, Rishi pointed out how yesteryear directors such as Vijay Anand, who is seen in the picture, used to be present near the actor in front of the camera to give him cues. He talked about how today’s directors see an actor’s performance on a monitor, which is supposed to be a DOP’s (director of photography) tool.

Drawing a comparison between yesteryear directors and those of today, Rishi wrote in caption, “For today’s directors. This is where you should be seeing your actor perform In close proximity, not in front of a monitor. Fed up fighting with the new crop who are so happy to be playing with the new toy. That’s for the DOP.”

Well said, @chintskap ! I hate the video monitor and keep it as far away from the action as possible. Never look through it, nor allow my actors to do so. It’s a lazy way to make a movie. Unless you are doing complex VFX shots.. https://t.co/JsW3Drq0IJ — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 22, 2020

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur agreed with Rishi and said, “Well said, @chintskap ! I hate the video monitor and keep it as far away from the action as possible. Never look through it, nor allow my actors to do so. It’s a lazy way to make a movie. Unless you are doing complex VFX shots..”

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli also wrote on Twitter, “I sit as close to the star only way I can actually see my actors perform. I guess the ones who sit on the monitor are keen on how the shot is looking, rather than what’s being said in the shot.”

However, Rishi’s fans had mixed reactions to his latest tweet. A fan wrote in agreement, “Perfectly said Chintu ji. Nowdays we r so attracted to this gadgets and sometimes its uncontrollable attraction towards the machinery, that we lost simple human observation.”

Another mentioned how there were many legends who preferred being gadget-friendly , “Undoubtedly !!! But it doesn’t mean that the guys using technologies today are not legend.The Great RD Burman ji, Laxmikant Pyarelal ji, Shankar Jaikishan, Jatin Lalit Nadeem Shravan were Legends. So as A.R.RAHMAN (He use Full Technology in Musical Instruments).” One more said, “I agree... The expression as seen on monitor are the final ones and best to take decision, while watching personally may miss out exact camera angles.”

Rishi was last seen in Emraan Hashmi-starrer The Body last year. He also appeared in Rajma Chawal in 2019.

