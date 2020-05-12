e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / ‘Rishi Kapoor’s compliments sounded like he was scolding you’: Taapsee Pannu

‘Rishi Kapoor’s compliments sounded like he was scolding you’: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu says that she still hasn’t fully registered Rishi Kapoor’s death, and that despite being a ‘hot-blooded Punjabi man’, he had another side.

bollywood Updated: May 12, 2020 14:26 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor in a still from Mulk.
Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor in a still from Mulk.
         

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who worked with the late Rishi Kapoor in Mulk and Chashme Baddoor, has said that he had a side to his personality that most people weren’t aware about. Rishi died last month after a two-year battle with leukaemia.

Taapsee told India Today, “Most know him as a hot-blooded Punjabi man, which he was. But you have to spend time him to know the other side. I had the fortune in Mulk. His compliments sounded like he’s scolding you, but that’s how it is. I could connect with it.”

Also read: Taapsee Pannu says she won’t hide her relationship, reveals what her family thinks of her boyfriend

About his death, she said, “It’s a feeling of disbelief, maybe when I don’t see him at industry parties eventually it will seep in, but right now it hasn’t. I didn’t see it coming. He messaged me for Thappad, it’s unbelievable right now that he’s gone. I’m lucky to have sat down and talked to him beyond films, he’s a brilliant storyteller. And I will always cherish those memories.”

 

Taapsee had condoled the actor’s death in an Instagram post. Sharing a still of the two of them hugging in Mulk, she’d written, “My most favourite picture with him. Worked with him twice n the kind of brash honest compliments this man gave have never left my heart n mind. Even in his bullying there was so much love that one couldn’t help enjoy listening to him. The most entertaining stories came from him. the only costar of mine who could beat me in being ‘brutally’ honest. Sir humaari hat-trick reh gayi. I’m sure I will meet him somewhere n this hug shall be repeated with the same smile on our faces.”

Also read: Thappad: Taapsee Pannu reveals if she were in Amrita’s place, she’d have ‘walked out that very day’

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk saw Rishi playing a Muslim man trying to defend his family’s honour after one of them gets involved in terrorism. Taapsee played a lawyer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China
India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China
Live: Covid-19 vaccine may never be found, warns British PM Johnson
Live: Covid-19 vaccine may never be found, warns British PM Johnson
IAF fighters rushed in after Chinese choppers seen near Ladakh LAC: Report
IAF fighters rushed in after Chinese choppers seen near Ladakh LAC: Report
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Anand Mahindra praises this parking idea, says can help redesign factory layouts
Anand Mahindra praises this parking idea, says can help redesign factory layouts
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In