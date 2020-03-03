Riteish Deshmukh on being called sasta DJ snake: ‘Book me for Nagpanchmi, I’ll come for free’

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 15:38 IST

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday gave a humorous reply to a Twitter user who compared the actor’s new hairstyle to that of DJ Snake’s and termed him a cheaper version of the musician. The Twitter user who called him, “sasta DJ Snake (cheaper DJ Snake),” shared a collage of Deskhmukh and the DJ’s pictures in which the two look strikingly similar with Deshmukh’s trimmed, grey hair.

Bhai main Sasta nahin hoon... Nagpanchami ke din book kar le -main Free mein aaoongaa!!!! https://t.co/UwtzRRyffK — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 3, 2020

Replying to the tweet, Deskhmukh tweeted, “Bhai main Sasta nahin hoon... Nagpanchami ke din book kar le -main Free mein aaoongaa (Brother, I am not cheap. Book me for Naag Panchami. I’ll be there for free)!!!!”

The Marjaavaan actor’s response on the tweet prompted applauds and scores of comments by his Twitter fam. His new avatar of short grey hair has been prompting several reactions by his fans lately.

Earlier on Monday, the 41-year-old actor gave a hilarious reply to ANI when asked about his new look. “I am currently unemployed, I don’t have any work that is why I got a haircut and after two days I thought of getting my hair coloured. So unless I sign my next film, I am just relaxing and passing time in my house,” Deskhmukh told ANI.

The statement of the actor came during a promotional event for his upcoming film Baaghi 3.

