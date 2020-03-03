e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Riteish Deshmukh on being called sasta DJ snake: ‘Book me for Nagpanchmi, I’ll come for free’

Riteish Deshmukh on being called sasta DJ snake: ‘Book me for Nagpanchmi, I’ll come for free’

Riteish Deshmukh was called a ‘sasta DJ snake’ by a Twitter user. He gave a hilarious reply to the meme.

bollywood Updated: Mar 03, 2020 15:38 IST
Asian News International, Mumbai
Riteish Deshmukh does look a lot like DJ Snake in this pictures of his new look.
Riteish Deshmukh does look a lot like DJ Snake in this pictures of his new look.
         

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday gave a humorous reply to a Twitter user who compared the actor’s new hairstyle to that of DJ Snake’s and termed him a cheaper version of the musician. The Twitter user who called him, “sasta DJ Snake (cheaper DJ Snake),” shared a collage of Deskhmukh and the DJ’s pictures in which the two look strikingly similar with Deshmukh’s trimmed, grey hair.

 

Replying to the tweet, Deskhmukh tweeted, “Bhai main Sasta nahin hoon... Nagpanchami ke din book kar le -main Free mein aaoongaa (Brother, I am not cheap. Book me for Naag Panchami. I’ll be there for free)!!!!”

Also read: Ajay Devgn gives hilarious reply when asked if he had a fight with Saif Ali Khan over Tanhaji comments. Watch video

The Marjaavaan actor’s response on the tweet prompted applauds and scores of comments by his Twitter fam. His new avatar of short grey hair has been prompting several reactions by his fans lately.

 

 

 

Earlier on Monday, the 41-year-old actor gave a hilarious reply to ANI when asked about his new look. “I am currently unemployed, I don’t have any work that is why I got a haircut and after two days I thought of getting my hair coloured. So unless I sign my next film, I am just relaxing and passing time in my house,” Deskhmukh told ANI.

The statement of the actor came during a promotional event for his upcoming film Baaghi 3.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
As coronavirus fears escalate in India, RBI steps in to calm markets
As coronavirus fears escalate in India, RBI steps in to calm markets
‘Not acceptable’: India rebuts Iranian minister’s comment on Delhi violence
‘Not acceptable’: India rebuts Iranian minister’s comment on Delhi violence
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
India suspends visas for travellers from 4 countries over coronavirus fears
India suspends visas for travellers from 4 countries over coronavirus fears
Hyundai Prophecy Concept EV makes its official debut
Hyundai Prophecy Concept EV makes its official debut
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news