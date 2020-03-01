Riteish Deshmukh’s blonde new look draws comparisons with DJ Snake and Zayn Malik, fans call him ‘Maharashtrian Chris Brown’

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 14:23 IST

Actor Ritesh Deshmukh debuted a shocking new look on Saturday and fans can’t believe their eyes. Riteish has chopped off his dark locks and opted for a crew cut and turned his hair platinum blonde.

Sharing the first picture of his new look, Riteish posted on Instagram, “Andar ka Baaghi (the rebel inside)”. His friend and actor Abhishek Bachchan dropped some fire emojis in the comments section. Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “Wow! Full transformation.”

Many of his fans were impressed by the change but some were quite shocked. “Ye kyya kiya re deva (Oh lord! What have you done),” wrote one. “Why,” asked another. A lot many also found his new look quite similar to popular musicians from the West.

“DJ Snake,” wrote one, mentioning the popular EDM star. Others compared him to J Balvin, Zayn Malik and even called him ‘Maharashtrian Chris Brown.’ All of them sported a cropped blonde hair look at some point in their careers.

Riteish stepped out with his new look for the first time on Saturday. He attended the wrap up party of Coolie No.1 with wife Genelia D’Souza.

Riteish’s next will be Baaghi 3, in which he plays lead actor Tiger Shroff’s older brother. The film will be out on Friday and also stars Shraddha Kapoor. It is directed by Ahmed Khan.

The actor will also be seen in Nagraj Manjule’s trilogy on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.“This will be like standing on the threshold of a dream, today on the occasion of Shivaji Maharaj’s birthday. It is a matter of great happiness to tell that we are bringing Riteish Deshmukh along with Ajay Atul for trilogy of Chhatrapati Shivaji,” tweeted Manjule last week.

