Riteish Deshmukh strikes Ajay Devgn’s famous Phool Aur Kaante pose on Baaghi 3 sets atop two tanks, see pic

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 11:53 IST

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has a funny bone in real life too. The actor took to social media to share a picture of himself from Baaghi 3 sets, posing exactly the way Ajay Devgn had done in his 1991 film, Phool Aur Kaante.

Sharing the picture, Riteish wrote: “Hello @ajaydevgn from the sets of #Baaghi3.” In the picture, one can see his silhouette as he stands with one leg each on two tanks. In Phool Aur Kaante, Ajay had done a perfect split, with a leg each on two moving bikes.

Ajay Devgn does the perfect split in a shot from his 1991 film, Phool Aur Kaante.

Riteish’s picture was a hit with his fans, with many dropping red heart and crazy laugh emojis in the comments section.

Baaghi 3 is the latest in the Baaghi franchise, which sees Tiger Shroff in full action mode. Riteish plays his older brother, who gets kidnapped in Syria. Tiger goes all out to free his beloved brother and fix his kidnappers. The film, thanks to its masala action character, has got off to a great start, despite coronavirus scare.

According to a report in Box Office India, the film has made an estimated Rs 17-18 crore on day 1 and has become the highest opener of the year so far. In doing so, it left Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior behind, which had made Rs 15.10 crore on day 1.

The film was largely panned by critics. The Hindustan Times review said, “Baaghi 3 has absolutely nothing to do with geo-politics or, for that matter, common sense. There might be a nation and army pursuing Ronnie, but they would rather be killed than shoot first. The reason why people are being kidnapped from south Asia and being sent to Syria is pulpy to the point of being hilarious. Vijay Verma’s Pakistani character gets his accent from Hyderabad for some reason.”

