Rohman Shawl shaves off his beard on girlfriend Sushmita Sen’s request, says ‘she wanted it clean, she got it’

It is the time for love, romance and weddings in Bollywood these days. On November 19, former Miss India Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl openly declared their love to each other, putting an end to all speculations about their relationship status.

Rohman has shared a new post as his Instagram story, which shows him clean-shaven. What was so special? Just that, Sushmita had wanted him to shave off his stubble. Sharing his new look, Rohman wrote: “#Sushhhh. She wanted it clean, she got it!!”

On her birthday, Rohman had made an open declaration of love, posting a lovely picture of Sushmita and himself. He had written: “Hey hey look whose birthday it is !! Happy birthday my jaan I know i am a man of few words so let me choose them wisely !! The most important day of your life so lets make the most of it,may you have a wonderful year ....for amazing times ahead !! #SS I LoVe YoU #forever !!”

Reposting it, Sushmita had replied: “(I love you moreeeee my jaan) yours, Birthday Girl!!! #myfirstrepost.”

Susmita and Rohman reportedly met during a fashion show in Mumbai three months back and began dating. In October this year, Rohman accompanied Sushmita to Agra where they posed with other friends in front of the monument of love, Taj Mahal. While the speculations were rift that they were a pair, neither of them said anything.

This year, Bollywood has been a number of marriages. In May, Sonam Kapoor got married to long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja in a three-day affair in Mumbai. This November, saw Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who dated for six years, have a dreamy wedding in Italy. We will soon be seeing another celebrity couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, get married this month end in Jodhpur.

But it isn’t marriages alone that we are talking here; looks like a number of rumoured couples are not shying away from being spotted in public together. Just last month, we saw Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who have been rumoured to be dating for a long time, walk hand in hand on to the stage on the TV reality show, India’s Got Talent.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 16:44 IST