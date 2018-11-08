Are Sushmita Sen and rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl planning to tie the knot next year?

Wedding bells appear to be ringing aloud for actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. She has been fuelling the rumours of her relationship with model Rohman Shawl with love-filled Instagram posts and regular public outings together.

The model was a part of Diwali celebrations at her household and could be seen bonding with her daughters Renee and Alisah. Now, a report in DNA hints that she is already planning to settle down with the model in late 2019.

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen at Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali bash (Viral Bhayani)

According to the report, one of her friends has told the newspaper, “Sushmita and Rohman were dating for two months after they met at a fashion gala and enjoy a good equation. The duo has even discussed the idea of marriage and if things go as planned, they will take their marital vows next year.”

The friend has further revealed, “Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019.”

The report suggests that the two have collectively decided to take their relationship to the next level and has quoted the source as saying, “Apparently, both Renee and Alisah are fond of him. The mother of two is happy that her daughters, too, have approved of her choice.”

Sushmita and Rohman had attended Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali bash together and posed for the cameras. The Biwi No 1 actor had recently shared a picture on Instagram showing the two attempting the perfect handstand. She had captioned the picture, “He’s younger & taller, I am wiser & tougher” perrrrrfect!!! “Love too is a discipline” hands on #handstand #sharing #strength #love#stillness I love you guys!!!”

However, both of them are yet to comment on their relationship.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 17:26 IST