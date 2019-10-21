e-paper
Rumoured couple Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty vacation in Italy, see pics

Days after their Paris trip, pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput and rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Italy have surfaced online. Check them out here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty spotted in Italy.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty spotted in Italy.(Instagram)
         

Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were spotted in Capri, Italy, allegedly on a holiday in the picturesque country. Pictures from their shopping spree in city have surfaced online and fans cannot stop raving about the duo’s chemistry.

In the images that have appeared online, Rhea is seen in a floral short skirt and black top and appears to be buying something from a street shop. Sushant can be seen standing right outside, looking out. 

The rumoured couple seems to be enjoying a holiday in Europe. Just a few days ago, they were spotted in Paris, France. Both actors shared their images from the fashion capital, shying away from posting any picture together. Rhea shared her own pictures from the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre while Sushant shared videos of himself from Disneyland.

 

 

Sushant and Rhea have been rumoured to be dating for long now but neither has confirmed it. Recently, Sushant was asked if he was single and he said in an interview, “I have studied in an engineering college and yet I became a hero. It is not sheer luck, I must have planned it all. So the secret behind all this is that I will take a lot of money for answering truly a personal question like this. It will take a kaand (huge/big) magazine and a lot of money, I need to at least feature on the cover, apart from the money before I tell the truth whether or not I am single.”

Also read: Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh are Ram, Lakhan of Baaghi 3, says director Farhad Samji

Last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant is currently gearing up for his long due release Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film that was previously set to hit theatres in June will now release on November 1 on Netflix. It will also feature Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 12:06 IST

