Drive song Karma: Jacqueline Fernandez channels her inner Beyonce in gold. Watch

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:29 IST

The makers of Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez’ upcoming film, Drive have released the second song titled Karma which goes by the lyrics ‘Karma Badi Kameeni Hai’. Jacqueline has performed the glamourous dance number in a Beyonce-inspired golden leotard and heels.

Jacqueline has previously delivered quite a few dance numbers like Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan in Roy, Chandralekhaa in A Gentleman, Ek Do Teen in Baaghi 2 and Allah Duhai Hai in Race 3. sadly, she offers nothing new in Karma. Sung by Sukriti Kakar and penned by Siddhant Kaushal, the song has music by Amartya Bobo Rahut.

The makers had earlier released a quirky fun number titled Makhna which shows Jacqueline, Sushant and their group of friends enjoying during a beach vacation. The interesting camera work catches attention in the song as the actors are seen holding a selfie stick in order to capture their candid moments.

Drive is scheduled to release on Netflix on November 1. Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial was previously scheduled to release in June but got further delayed reportedly due to production issues. It will also feature Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk. The shooting was finished last year itself, however, it the release was postponed several times. It is made under the banner of Karan Johar Dharma Productions.

The first look of the film was released in March 2017 and showed Sushant and Jacqueline standing together with their back to the camera. Announcing the launch of a franchise, Karan had written in the caption, “The FRANCHISE FUN begins....DRIVE directed by @Tarunmansukhani starring @itsSSR and @Asli_Jacqueline starts today!!The first of the series!”

Meanwhile, Sushant is basking in the success of Nitesh Tiwari’s multi-starrer, Chhichhore which has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark. Jacqueline was last seen in 2018 film Race 3 and recently performed a special dance number Bad Boy in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s big budget film, Saaho.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 12:23 IST