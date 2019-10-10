Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty are in Paris, fans wonder if rumoured couple is vacationing together

bollywood

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty are both in Paris right now. While the two have shared multiple pictures from the trip, neither has shared one with the other.

Rhea shared her own pictures from the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and admiring the city from a rooftop. Even Sushant shared videos of himself from Disneyland. However, none of the pictures or videos show them together.

Even their fans are growing restless for the couple’s picture. “Sushantsinghrajput saath me bhi daal do ek pic jab saath hi gye ho toh (Put up a picture together as well if you’ve have gone together),” wrote one. “YOU Both Are in Paris Glad to know that you’ll becomes the part of his Dreams and if I’m not wrong than ur pic clicked by him hahaha,” wrote another. “Enjoy the holidays and love that grows between you two. always happy,” read another comment.

Rhea shared lovely captions and poems with each of her posts. “If up was down, North was south If the tress were blue And the water green If you were me And I was you Would you still love me? The way I do,” she captioned her picture with the Eiffel Tower behind her. “This is full , this is a part .. it’s the whole freakin world fit in my heart. This is full, this is a part,” she captioned a second picture.

Sushant shared a video of himself frolicking at Disneyland in the rain. “Mickey in Disneyland ! #livingMyDreams #lovingMyDreams,” he captioned his post. His Drive co-star Jacqueline Fernandez commented “Isn’t it amazing?”

Recently, during an interview with RJ Sidharth Kanan, Sushant was asked if he was single. He said, “I have studied in an engineering college and yet I became a hero. It is not sheer luck, I must have planned a lot about it all. So the secret behind all this is that I will take a lot of money for answering truly a personal question like this. It will take a kaand (huge/big) magazine and a lot of money, I need to at least feature on the cover, apart from the money before I tell the truth whether or not I am single.”

He added that he needs to ask “that somebody” if he can talk about it: “If you ask me any question that has to do with me, I can say it. If I was seeing somebody, I’d have to ask that somebody. Probably your question, if well-founded, will help me insinuate it to the other person to know what to say next time. And probably when you put me on the cover next time, I’ll say it.”

Sushant dated his Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande for many years before they broke up in 2016. She is now dating Vicky Jain.

His last film was Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, which performed well at the box office. He will soon be seen in Drive, which releases on Netflix on November 1.

