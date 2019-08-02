Saaho song Enni Soni: Prabhas romances Shraddha Kapoor in the midst of icy peaks. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:45 IST

Actors Prabhas and Shradha Kapoor romance each other amid icy mountains in the new song from Saaho. Called Enni Soni, the complete song was dropped online on Friday. In keeping with the overall look and feel of Saaho, Enni Soni is high on style and glamour.

Prabhas and Shraddha look ultra glamorous in Enni Soni as they express their affection for each other. It is not clear where the song has been shot but from the look of it, it appears to be Switzerland. Sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar, the song has been written and composed by Guru Randhawa.

Watch Enni Soni here:

Saaho, which will hit the screens on August 30, has been in the making for more than two years. The makers, setting the film’s promotions into motion, released a zany disco number, Psycho Saiyaan in mid July. If Psycho Saiyaan was a hip and happening dance number, Enni Soni is romantic in character.

Saaho song Enni Soni has been composed by Guru Randhawa.

While little is known about the storyline of Saaho, the film is an action thriller. The film’s makers canned a heavy-duty action sequence in Abu Dhabi, who was made on an estimated budget of Rs 90 crore. The film also stars Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi and Jackie Shroff apart from Neil Nitin Mukesh who will star as the main antagonist.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 16:43 IST