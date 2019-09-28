Saand Ki Aankh song Udta Teetar: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar hit the bulls eye with peppy number. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 19:48 IST

Reliance Entertainment on Saturday released the first song from the upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh. Titled Udta Teetar, the track has been pictured on actors Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and Vineet Kumar Singh.

Performed by Sunidhi Chauhan and Jyoti Nooran, with lyrics by Raj Shekhar and music by Vishal Mishra, the song’s title is a reference to hitting the target. The music video is a training montage, which shows Taapsee and Bhumi’s characters -- the sexagenarian sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar -- honing their shooting skills.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film tells the inspirational true story of a couple of grandmothers who became competitive shooters after the age of 60. The filmmaker said in a statement, “Taapsee and Bhumi have both completely got into the skin of the dadis’ characters and given their 100% to their roles in the film.”

The movie was in the news recently after actors Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan questioned the filmmakers’ decision to hire Taapsee and Bhumi, both of whom who are in their 30s, to play 60-plus year olds. Neena told The Quint in an interview, “It’s a business – they have to take who is good for the project. Maybe they (older actors) don’t sell.”

Saand Ki Aankh is slated for an October 25 release, and will clash at the box office with the ensemble comedy Housefull 4 and Rajkummar Rao’s Made in China.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 19:17 IST