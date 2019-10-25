Sahir Ludhianvi death anniversary: Top 10 Bollywood songs penned down by the rebel poet

bollywood

Friday marks the 39th death anniversary of lyricist and rebel poet Sahir Ludhianvi. Born in Ludhiana, Punjab, in 1921, Sahir began writing since childhood. Born as born as Abdul Hayee, he found the word ‘Sahir’ while reading Iqbal’s poetry and decided to use it as his pen name. The word means enchanter or magician.

Sahir’s poetry was remarkably concerned with socio-economic and political problems of the country. He often voiced problems of the downtrodden with his words. Sahir’s debut as film lyricist was with Azadi Ki Rah Par and Baazi. In recognition of his contributions, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan.

Surinder Deol wrote in his book on the poet, Sahir - A Literary Portrait, “Sahir’s words often paint a gloomy picture of the world we live in, but we should not lose sight of his optimism. Although all progressive poets were optimistic in the sense that the revolution they expected to occur was supposed to be the natural cure for society’s social and economic problems, Sahir, not being a member of the Communist Party, expected things to improve through social and political action outside the scope of a grand socialist revolution. For him, the day of a better tomorrow was not simply guesswork. It had to happen because people have the potential to create a better future for themselves.”

Sahir died in Mumbai on Ooctober 25, 1980.

Here are top 10 Bollywood songs Sahir has penned:

Tang Aa chuke hain kashma-kashe zindagi se hum

Wo subah kabhi toh aegi

Dekha hai zindagi ko kuch itna kareeb se

Mai zindagi ka saath nibhata chala gaya

Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar hu

Kabhi Khud pe kabhi haalat pe

Tu Hindu Banega Na Musalman Banega

Kabhi Kabhi Mere DIl Mein

Chehre pe khushi chaa jati hai

Ye duniya agar mil bhi jaye

