Sahir Ludhianvi death anniversary: Top 10 Bollywood songs penned down by the rebel poet

Sahir Ludhianvi death anniversary: The poet wrote highly appealing poetry that was deeply romantic, but had strong social, cultural, and political undertones. Here are his 10 best songs used in Hindi films.

bollywood Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Sahir Ludhianvi died 39 years ago on October 25, 1980.
Sahir Ludhianvi died 39 years ago on October 25, 1980.
         

Friday marks the 39th death anniversary of lyricist and rebel poet Sahir Ludhianvi. Born in Ludhiana, Punjab, in 1921, Sahir began writing since childhood. Born as born as Abdul Hayee, he found the word ‘Sahir’ while reading Iqbal’s poetry and decided to use it as his pen name. The word means enchanter or magician.

Sahir’s poetry was remarkably concerned with socio-economic and political problems of the country. He often voiced problems of the downtrodden with his words. Sahir’s debut as film lyricist was with Azadi Ki Rah Par and Baazi. In recognition of his contributions, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz's aggression and Salman Khan's support to her angers Twitter, Devoleena and Rashami get hate too

Surinder Deol wrote in his book on the poet, Sahir - A Literary Portrait, “Sahir’s words often paint a gloomy picture of the world we live in, but we should not lose sight of his optimism. Although all progressive poets were optimistic in the sense that the revolution they expected to occur was supposed to be the natural cure for society’s social and economic problems, Sahir, not being a member of the Communist Party, expected things to improve through social and political action outside the scope of a grand socialist revolution. For him, the day of a better tomorrow was not simply guesswork. It had to happen because people have the potential to create a better future for themselves.”

Sahir died in Mumbai on Ooctober 25, 1980.

Here are top 10 Bollywood songs Sahir has penned:

Tang Aa chuke hain kashma-kashe zindagi se hum

 

Wo subah kabhi toh aegi

 

Dekha hai zindagi ko kuch itna kareeb se

 

Mai zindagi ka saath nibhata chala gaya

 

Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar hu

 

Kabhi Khud pe kabhi haalat pe

 

Tu Hindu Banega Na Musalman Banega

 

Kabhi Kabhi Mere DIl Mein

 

Chehre pe khushi chaa jati hai

 

Ye duniya agar mil bhi jaye

 

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 16:58 IST

